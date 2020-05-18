Israel to swear in unity govt, PM insists on West Bank annexation

JERUSALEM: As Israel was set to launch its new unity government Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to push on with controversial plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu said his incoming government — to be sworn in under a hard-fought deal with his rival-turned ally Benny Gantz after more than a year of gridlock — should apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements.

“The public wants a unity government and that´s what the public is getting today,” Netanyahu said at the start of the session in the Knesset, or parliament, in Jerusalem.“It´s time to apply the Israeli law and write another glorious chapter in the history of Zionism,” Netanyahu said on the issue of Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Such a move is seen likely to cause international uproar and inflame tensions in the West Bank, home to nearly three million Palestinians and some 400,000 Israelis living in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Netanyahu told the chamber that annexation “won´t distance us from peace, it will bring us closer”.Israel´s unity government was set to be sworn in amid the coronavirus crisis and after the longest political crisis in its history that saw three inconclusive elections and left it in political limbo for more than 500 days.

The coalition government was agreed last month between veteran right-wing leader Netanyahu and the centrist Gantz, a former army chief. Plans had been set for an inauguration last Thursday. But after 17 months without a stable government, Netanyahu asked for three more days to decide on cabinet assignments among his Likud party loyalists.

With the outstanding disputes among Netanyahu´s bloc apparently resolved, the Knesset met Sunday to begin the session set to culminate with the swearing-in.Under the three-year coalition deal, Netanyahu will serve as prime minister for the coming 18 months — a major victory for a leader due to stand trial in a week on corruption charges, which he denies.

Gantz will be alternate prime minister, a new position in Israeli governance, for the first half of the deal, before he and Netanyahu swap roles.The new government´s policy guidelines state as top priorities combatting the coronavirus and healing an economy battered by the pandemic.The new government may be confronted with yet another international crisis in matter of weeks, centred on the West Bank.