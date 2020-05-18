UK royal swan census cancelled due to virus

LONDON: An annual swan census on the River Thames in southeast England, a royal tradition dating back to the 12th century, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, press reports said Sunday. The so-called Swan Upping, which involves measuring, weighing and checking swans on a stretch of the waterway between Surrey and Oxfordshire, is usually conducted over five days in July. The spectacle, which involves so-called Royal Swan Uppers in scarlet uniforms on traditional rowing skiffs, draws crowds along the riverbank with many schools typically invited to meet the Swan Uppers during their journey. It is a regal affair because Queen Elizabeth II owns all Britain´s unmarked swans, in a custom dating back to 1186 which spawned the annual count. However several Sunday newspapers said it had been decided that it cannot take place safely this year while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Buckingham Palace, which is expected to make an announcement in the coming week, declined to confirm the reports. “Swan Upping was due to take place on (the) 13th - 17th July, between Sunbury-on-Thames and Abingdon in Oxfordshire,” a palace spokesman told.