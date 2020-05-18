‘Shaheen has ability to make it to Fab Four’

ISLAMABAD: Indian cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle has said Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has every chance of making it to the ‘Fab Four’ of bowlers.

The current list includes India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Australia’s Pat Cummins, New Zealand’s Trent Boult and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. Bhogle added that the seamer has come up the ranks pretty quickly in his career.

Recently, the speedster moved up to Category A of Pakistan Cricket Board’s central contracts along with ODI and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam, and Test skipper Azhar Ali.

The 20-year-old has led a young pace attack after Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz weren’t picked for the Bangladesh series.

Bhogle was also disappointed to see Hasan Ali falling out of the PCB contracts. “In the fast-bowling factory of the world, I only hope they produce fast-bowlers for longer term because I have noticed that Hasan Ali has been dropped out of the contract list,” Bhogle was quoted as saying in ICC’s digital show Cricket Inside Out.

Along with Shaheen, Bhogle also pointed towards South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and England’s Jofra Archer, who both can break into the ‘Fab Four’.

As far as Shaheen is concerned, he plays all the three formats and currently has 86 wickets from 39 matches with seven four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. He first came to the fore in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand and in the same year he made his debut for the national side.