Following Safe Distance Policy: Time to reopen sports activities, says POA chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Oly­mpic Association (POA) President Lt Gen(r) Arif Hasan on Sunday called for reopening all those sports activities where a safe distance can be observed and managed.

Talking to ‘The News’, he emphasised the requirement to keep athletes ready and fit for the post COVID-19.

“One wonders for how long we can force our athletes not to engage in sports activities. The fact of the matter is that time has come when we should start thinking in terms of giving these athletes some room to restart their professional activities. Sports are their bread and butter. Fears are that any lengthy confinement at home may ultimately leave bad effects on their progress.

“I would suggest opening up sports events where a safe distance can be observed. Look there are many sports where you can manage safe distance and yet you can play and compete. For instance tennis singles, badminton singles and even in table tennis and all other majority individual games, you can manage a safe distance and yet you can play and compete,” the POA chief said.

He specially mentioned athletics as an event where lot could be done. “Athletics and all other individual sports where timings hold importance can be pursued and played easily. In athletics, a safe distance can easily be observed in majority of disciplines. It is a sort of individual sport where a runner’s timing is more important and even he can compete with others with the gap of one line at the track. It is easier in javelin, hammer throw and shot-put disciplines.”

The POA president said no one was sure as for how long the virus would be with us. “What required and needed is to make plans to generate activities keeping in mind all the safety measures in place. There should be no bar on individual’s outdoor training and preparations. Athletes can easily train and pursue their efforts of staying fit using open places near their residence.” Even the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has shown interest in opening up sports activities wherever the safety measures can be observed.

“The IOC has already directed all the National Olympic Committees to decide on restarting sports considering the ground realities and according to the instructions coming from the governments in each country.

“I think in Pakistan time has come to reopen sports activities slowly in accordance with the instructions. We can lay down our own SOPs for each sport and should follow these during the practice and competitions. Sooner or later we have to make adjustments to get operational till the time we get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The IOC other day has signed agreement with World Health Organisation at the WHO Headquarters in Geneva. The IOC and WHO are demonstrating their shared commitment both to promoting healthy society through sports, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (“Good health and well-being”), and to contributing to the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“Over the last few months in the current crisis, we have all seen how important sport and physical activity are for physical and mental health. Sport can save lives,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

“We will benefit from WHO advice when addressing the challenges of the post-coronavirus society, where health will play a much more prominent role in public policies. We look forward to working even closer with WHO. The IOC calls on the governments of the world to include sport in their post-crisis support programmes because of the important role of sport in the prevention of NCDs, but also of communicable diseases.”

He continued: “As we are preparing for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe environment for all participants, we are happy and grateful that we can continue to rely on the valuable advice of WHO.” “I am pleased to formalise this longstanding partnership with the International Olympic Committee,” said WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO works not only to respond to diseases, but also to help people realise their healthiest lives, and this partnership will do exactly that. Physical activity is one of the keys to good health and well-being.”