‘Shaheen has ability to make it to Fab Four’

ISLAMABAD: Indian cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle has said Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has every chance of making it to the ‘Fab Four’ of bowlers.

The current list includes India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Australia’s Pat Cummins, New Zealand’s Trent Boult and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. Bhogle added that the seamer has come up the ranks pretty quickly in his career. Recently, the speedster moved up to Category A of Pakistan Cricket Board’s central contracts along with ODI and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam, and Test skipper Azhar Ali. The 20-year-old has led a young pace attack after Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz weren’t picked for the Bangladesh series.