Klusener to join Bangla Tigers as team director

DUBAI: Former South African all-rounder and current Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener joined Bangla Tigers, a franchise of Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament, as team director. The tournament is scheduled to run from November 19-28.

Bangla Tigers stunned everyone by finishing third in their maiden season last year. Klusener, who has played 220 internationals and has 5482 runs and 272 wickets, was appointed the head coach of Afghanistan in September last year. He has also served as the batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Last year along with national team player, Anamul Haque, Abu Haider Rony, Farhad Reza, Junaid Siddique, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahedi Hasan and Arafat Sunny, there were ten foreign players in Tigers line-up. Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Lian Plunket, Tom Moores (England), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Andre Fletcher (West Indies), Rilee Rossouw, Robbie Frylinck (South Africa), and James Faulkner (Australia) have featured for Tigers.