Sports activities should restart under laid-down SOPs: Arif Hasan

ISLAMABAD: As world has slowly started realizing the importance of restarting activities, president Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan called for reopening all those sports activities where a safe distance can be observed and managed.

Talking to The News, president POA emphasised the requirement to keep athletes ready and fit for the post COVID-19. “One wonders for how long we can force our athletes not to engage in sports activities. The fact of the matter is that time has come when we should start thinking in terms of giving these athletes some room to restart their professional activities. Sports is their bread and butter. Fears are that any lengthy confinement at home may ultimately leave bad effects on their progress. I would suggest opening up spots activities where a safe distance can be observed. Look there are many sports, where you can manage safe distance and yet you can play and compete. For instance tennis singles, badminton singles and even in table tennis and all other majority individual games, you can manage a safe distance and yet you can play and compete,” Arif Hasan said.

The POA president specially mentioned athletics as an event where lot could be done. “Athletics and all other individual sports where timings hold importance can be pursued and played easily. Look in athletics, a safe distance can easily be observed in majority of disciplines. It is a sort of individual sports where a runner’s timing is more important and even he can compete with others with the gap of one line at the track. It is easier in javelin, hammer throw and shot-put disciplines.”

The POA chief said no one was sure as for how long the virus would be with us. “What required and needed is to make plans to generate activities keeping in mind all the safety measures in place. There should be no bar on individual’s outdoor training and preparations. Athlete can easily train and pursue their efforts of staying fit using open places near their residence.”

Even the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has shown interest in opening up sports activities wherever the safety measures can be observed.

“The IOC has already directed all the national Olympic Committees to decide on restarting sports activities considering the ground realities and according to laid instructions coming from the government in each country. I think in Pakistan time has come to reopen sports activities slowly in accordance with the laid down instruction. We can lay down our own SOPs for each sports and should follow these during the practice and competition. Sooner or later we have to make adjustments to get operational till the time we get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The IOC other day has gone into agreement with World Health Organisation (WHO) that was signed at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. The IOC and WHO are demonstrating their shared commitment both to promoting healthy society through sport, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (“Good health and well-being”), and to contributing to the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“Over the last few months in the current crisis, we have all seen how important sport and physical activity are for physical and mental health. Sport can save lives,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “We will benefit from WHO advice when addressing the challenges of the post-coronavirus society, where health will play a much more prominent role in public policies. We look forward to working even closer with WHO. The IOC calls on the governments of the world to include sport in their post-crisis support programmes because of the important role of sport in the prevention of NCDs, but also of communicable diseases.”