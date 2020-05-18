Another 143 test positive for virus

Rawalpindi:The confirmation of another 143 patients positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours took the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region to 2449 while no death was reported in the region due to the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that so far, a total of 66 patients have died of COVID-19 in the district though the district’s dashboard was showing the death toll as 63 on Sunday while the illness has already claimed as many as seven lives in Islamabad Capital Territory.

In last 24 hours, 117 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district while 12 have recovered from the disease taking total number of recoveries so far in the district to 314. The total number of patients so far confirmed from the district reached 1502 on Sunday.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 391 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 733 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes and they have not been registered with any healthcare facility in town, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He added that as many as 2044 persons are under quarantine at their homes in the district while some 17 travelers are in isolation in a local hotel in Saddar area and 12 in University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila.

On Sunday, the total number of patients tested positive from ICT reached 947 after addition of 26 new cases in last 24 hours. Another 13 patients have recovered in ICT taking total number of recoveries to 113 while the number of active cases of COVID-19 in ICT was 827 on Sunday according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.