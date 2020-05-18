close
Mon May 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

Shots fired at murdered student’s house

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

LAHORE:An unidentified man opened indiscriminate firing at the house of a student who was allegedly murdered by his teacher on September 11 in the Gulshan Ravi area on Sunday. Victim Husnain’s father Muhammad Bilal believed that the man who fired shots was sent by the murderer of his son, Kamran. He alleged that the accused Kamran repeatedly threatened him of dire consequences after his return from jail on bail. Bilal, father of the victim, filed a complaint against the accused, Kamran.

Latest News

More From Lahore