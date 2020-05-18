Shots fired at murdered student’s house

LAHORE:An unidentified man opened indiscriminate firing at the house of a student who was allegedly murdered by his teacher on September 11 in the Gulshan Ravi area on Sunday. Victim Husnain’s father Muhammad Bilal believed that the man who fired shots was sent by the murderer of his son, Kamran. He alleged that the accused Kamran repeatedly threatened him of dire consequences after his return from jail on bail. Bilal, father of the victim, filed a complaint against the accused, Kamran.