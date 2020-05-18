Call to stop action aginst union leader

LAHORE:Muttahida Labour Federation and Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz leaders have demanded the Labour Minister take notice of the actions taken by the Board's administration against the president of Workers Welfare Board Employees Union.

Addressing a joint session at Baloch Labour Hall here Sunday, the leadership of the organisations condemned the administrational proceedings against the president of Workers Welfare Board Employees Union Muhammad Sadeeque. They demanded Labour Minister take notice of the actions taken by the Board's administration.

The labour leadership alleged that the administration was prosecuting the union leadership in order to hide its discrepancies and corruption. The labour leaders, including Hanif Ramay, Altaf Baloch, Sheikh Muhammad Ali, Shaukat Chaudhry, Fazal Wahid, Muhammad Yaqoob, Nazeer Shahzad and Muhammad Akbar while condemning the measures taken by Welfare Board’s administration, alleged that the head of the department was the secretary Labour Punjab - it is regrettable to see these anti-labour practices being implemented in his presence. The leadership said that they did not want to stage a protest owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and their first priority was to improve the conditions in a peaceful way.