close
Mon May 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

UN asked to declare India a terrorist state

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

Lahore:The Pakistan Jamhoori League (PJL) has termed the 287 days curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir "death of humanity," and said the Indian government and their military are enemies of democracy.

Indian military is doing blatant violations of human rights in Kashmir by killing innocent people. United Nations (UN) should declare India as a terrorist country, said PJL Chairman Rana Zaman Saeed on Sunday while addressing a press conference at the party’s central secretariat along with Secretary Information Sohail Ahmed.

He said Indian barbarianism against the people of Kashmir is biggest terrorism on the planet earth in the 21st century. He demanded United Nations to declare India as a terrorist state. The international community must take strict action against India to save human lives in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India is also sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Lahore