UN asked to declare India a terrorist state

Lahore:The Pakistan Jamhoori League (PJL) has termed the 287 days curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir "death of humanity," and said the Indian government and their military are enemies of democracy.

Indian military is doing blatant violations of human rights in Kashmir by killing innocent people. United Nations (UN) should declare India as a terrorist country, said PJL Chairman Rana Zaman Saeed on Sunday while addressing a press conference at the party’s central secretariat along with Secretary Information Sohail Ahmed.

He said Indian barbarianism against the people of Kashmir is biggest terrorism on the planet earth in the 21st century. He demanded United Nations to declare India as a terrorist state. The international community must take strict action against India to save human lives in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India is also sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.