Mon May 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

Students up to grade-8 promoted: minister

Lahore

May 18, 2020

LAHORE :Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Sunday reiterated that students from grade-1 to grade-8 across the province have already been promoted to the next grades.

He said this in reply to questions on his social media account about the promotion of students to the next grades according to the government’s policy in the wake of prevailing situation because of the spread of Covid-19 cases in the country.

He also hoped the recent solution offered vis-à-vis the promotion of students of grade-9 and above would benefit majority of the students.

