People asked to change lifestyle till availability of vaccine

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amir Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus and lockdowns have revolutionised the world, leading to a significant reduction in air pollution and the spread of complex diseases among citizens. There has also been a decline in ozone depletion from air pollution and toxic gases.

In a press statement on Sunday, he appealed to the citizens to change their lifestyle till the availability of coronavirus vaccine. “We have to change and learn to live with this virus,” he added. He said that coronavirus is not only in Pakistan but the whole world is under its grip. He said “We can succeed in defeating the virus.”

The PGMI principal said that if the public did not follow the SOPs, the consequences could be dire and the hard work of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff fighting on the frontlines could be wasted. He said that the only solution is to maintain social distance and the process of washing hands frequently is inevitable. He stated that citizens should also be aware of the environment around them and keep it clean and spray disinfectant to prevent from diseases.

He also urged the youths to give more importance to tree plantation so that the country could be made greener and the damage caused by climate change could be avoided all over the world.