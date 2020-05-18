Scholar calls for developed states to support other countries

The developed countries should come forward to support the poor countries to save human lives as the governments in the latter countries are unable to provide adequate healthcare facilities and financial support to their citizens, said senior economist Dr Ahmed Nawaz Hakro in an online video seminar.

It will take many years for the world to recover from the COVID-19 economic shock, said Dr. Hakro, a professor of economics and associate dean of research and innovation at the Middle East College, Oman, in his lecture on an online platform in Karachi.

Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan moderated the session. Participants who attended the discussion were from Pakistan and various other countries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to human lives and may have significant implications for national and global economies,” the scholar commented.

According to Dr Hakro, the health crisis is likely to result in a domino effect on business and economy and virtually on all the aspects of our lives. The business and economic impact may vary from the health sector to oil and gas industries, business enterprises, transport, logistics, and national and international trade, he said.

“The scientific evidence in literature suggests that it will impact economies in the areas of health, transportation, travel and tourism, and other supply chain mechanisms. The international trade and the resulting, interconnectedness of modern economies may, therefore, affect international supply chains and logistics” he said.