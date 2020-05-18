Two men killed in hit-and-runs

Two people lost their lives in road accidents in the city on Sunday. According to police, a man died after a vehicle hit him near Gulbai in the Shershah area.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased, who could not be identified immediately, was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle ran him over. Police said a case had been registered and efforts were being made to find the driver who killed the man.

Separately, another man lost his life in a road accident near Steel Town in the Port Qasim area. The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was identified as Shahzad, son of Nawab.

The deceased was resident of the same area and was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene after the accident. A case had been registered while further investigations were under way, police said.

Man ‘commits suicide’

A man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Surjani Town on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place at a house located at Sector L/1 in Surjani Town.

Police and rescuers attended the scene after which the body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ahmed Ali, son of Jahangir. Police said the family told them that the deceased was mentally unfit.

Motorcycle lifters held

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Sunday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft in Karachi. According to the AVLC spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during separate raids conducted in Keamari and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ashraf alias Nanna, Nasir alias Chingari and Azeem, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said two stolen motorcycles were found in their possession.

The spokesperson said the arrested suspects were involved in motorcycle theft for a long time and that they would disassemble the stolen motorcycles and sell their parts to scrap dealers. Legal proceedings and efforts for further arrests were under way, the spokesperson added.