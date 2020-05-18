403 more health professionals test positive for COVID-19 in a week

Four hundred and three more healthcare providers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week across Pakistan, raising the total number of healthcare providers infected with the novel coronavirus to 1,169, of whom 589, or around 50 per cent, are doctors, federal health authorities said on Sunday.

Twelve healthcare providers, including five doctors, in the country have lost their lives due to the virus. Five of them belonged to Sindh, three to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two to Gilgit-Baltistan and one each to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Balochistan.

“Several wards and critical care facilities have either been closed or are on the verge of closure as 403 more healthcare providers have contracted the coronavirus in the past week. So far 1,169 healthcare providers have tested positive, of whom 50 per cent are doctors,” said an official.

The health authorities said the situation at the facilities treating COVID-19 patients is worsening with every passing day, as not only doctors but also trained nurses, paramedics and technicians are contracting the disease.

They said Pakistan’s health facilities had already been facing an extreme shortage of trained and qualified healthcare providers, especially intensivists, pulmonologists, infectious diseases specialists and intensive care unit staff.

“At the moment 164 healthcare providers, mostly doctors, are themselves hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus, while the condition of two of them is serious, as they are on ventilators,” said an official.

“Some 667 have already gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the viral infection, causing an extreme shortage of healthcare providers at our health facilities.”

The official said that every day 40 to 50 healthcare providers, especially doctors, are contracting the coronavirus from their patients throughout the country, while in some cases, healthy patients have acquired the infection from healthcare workers.

“Several wards at different public and private hospitals in the country have been closed. This is very alarming, and if this trend continues, we are heading towards a disaster.”

Apprehension

Panic and anxiety among healthcare providers is on the rise, as so far 12 of them — five doctors, at least one nurse, paramedics and other hospital support staff — have lost their lives due to COVID-19 across the country.

Health authorities said 1,169 healthcare providers had been infected with the novel coronavirus across the country by May 17. “Of these 1,169 healthcare providers, 589 are doctors, 207 nurses and 373 paramedics and other support staff,” said an official.

“Majority of them have had to go into self-isolation or are under treatment at hospitals. We have seen 403 healthcare providers contracting the disease during the past week, which is an extremely alarming situation.”

The official said that of the 1,169 healthcare workers, 280 had caught the virus while performing their duties in critical care units for COVID-19 patients, while 889 contracted it in wards, outpatient departments and other clinics.

Two of the healthcare providers are on life support at the moment, a large majority of them along with many of their contacts have been in isolation, while dozens of others are awaiting their test results, added the official.

KP worst hit

“KP is the worst-hit with respect to the number of healthcare providers infected with the coronavirus as 361 have tested positive there, followed by 249 in Sindh, 235 in Punjab, 157 in Balochistan, 130 in the ICT, 32 in GB and five in Azad Jammu & Kashmir [AJK],” said the official.

Providing a breakdown of the numbers, the official said that of the 1,169 infected doctors, most (178) were from Sindh, followed by 159 from KP, 116 from Balochistan, 77 from Punjab, 54 from the ICT, four from GB and one from AJK.

The highest number of the 207 nurses infected with COVID-19 are in Punjab (81), followed by 59 in KP, 39 in the ICT, 22 in Sindh, four in Balochistan and two in GB, added the official.

Similarly, said the official, the highest number of the 373 infected paramedics and support staff are in KP (143), followed by 77 in Punjab, 49 in Sindh, 37 each in Balochistan and the ICT, 26 in GB and four in AJK.

Hospitalised

The official said that 164 healthcare providers afflicted with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at hospitals at the moment, while two of them are on life support.

“At 93, Punjab has the highest number of healthcare providers hospitalised, followed by 42 in KP, 13 each in Sindh and GB, two in the ICT and one in AJK.”

Similarly, said the official, 667 healthcare providers are in isolation at home or elsewhere: 204 in KP, 185 in Sindh, 118 in Balochistan, 117 in the ICT and 43 in Punjab.

Recovered

A total of 326 healthcare providers have also recovered from COVID-19 and are performing duties at their respective healthcare facilities in the country, said the official.

Among the recovered doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff, 112 are from KP, 99 from Punjab, 46 from Sindh, 38 from Balochistan, 17 from GB, 10 from the ICT and four AJK, added the official.