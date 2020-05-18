LA, Caribbean record 500,000 cases

MONTEVIDEO: Latin America and the Caribbean have recorded more than half a million coronavirus infections, according to an AFP tally based on official reports.

Almost half have been recorded in Brazil -- the country worst-hit by the pandemic in the region -- which also has more than 15,000 deaths. The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of Covid-19 infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases. More than 4.6 million people have been infected around the world since the virus first appeared in China late last year.