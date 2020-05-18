Prior to development of the Salk vaccine, polio was the most serious illness worldwide. To fund research for fighting this virus, the US had a program: 'March of Dimes'. In this program, people contributed a dime (five cents) without any compulsion. These eventually helped research, resulting in development of Salk vaccine. In Pakistan, it is suggested that we initiate a similar scheme, 'March of Rupees'. Our government financial experts can develop this scheme. This way, research will be funded without a heavy burden on anybody. Our honourable prime minister may consider this idea.

Khalid A Muhammad

Bani Gala