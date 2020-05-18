tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prior to development of the Salk vaccine, polio was the most serious illness worldwide. To fund research for fighting this virus, the US had a program: 'March of Dimes'. In this program, people contributed a dime (five cents) without any compulsion. These eventually helped research, resulting in development of Salk vaccine. In Pakistan, it is suggested that we initiate a similar scheme, 'March of Rupees'. Our government financial experts can develop this scheme. This way, research will be funded without a heavy burden on anybody. Our honourable prime minister may consider this idea.
Khalid A Muhammad
Bani Gala