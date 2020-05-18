close
Mon May 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 18, 2020

Hoping for the best

Newspost

 
May 18, 2020

Like the monster of corruption, confusion, disagreement and discordance is everywhere in our society. This is what the forces of ‘status quo’ want in this country. Unfortunately, there is no one to challenge this status quo.

Similarly, corruption and price hike is everywhere even in the holy month of Ramazan. There is no one to rein in these greedy forces in this country of ours. That change is not visible which we expected from the present rulers. Instead, like successive rulers, they have also started investing in the status quo. I can only pray in this holy month things may improve and one day everything may become well in this country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost