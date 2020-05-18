Hoping for the best

Like the monster of corruption, confusion, disagreement and discordance is everywhere in our society. This is what the forces of ‘status quo’ want in this country. Unfortunately, there is no one to challenge this status quo.

Similarly, corruption and price hike is everywhere even in the holy month of Ramazan. There is no one to rein in these greedy forces in this country of ours. That change is not visible which we expected from the present rulers. Instead, like successive rulers, they have also started investing in the status quo. I can only pray in this holy month things may improve and one day everything may become well in this country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad