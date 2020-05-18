Tractor troubles

Tractor manufacturers are one of the many mafias of Pakistan. They claim to sell high-quality, locally manufactured/assembled tractors, but the fact is that the most advance and expensive tractor in India costs far less than a 120-horsepower tractor in Pakistan. These low-quality Pakistani tractors require frequent oil and filter changes and create a lot of pollution. High prices put tractors beyond the reach of most farmers, often they are sold to forms via government schemes.

To help improve our agriculture sector we must break up the monopoly of local tractor manufacturers and increase the import of tractors by lowering duties. Azerbaijan has an excellent tractor manufacturing sector that can provide better tractors at lower prices.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar