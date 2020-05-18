Naas to host 1st Irish fixture on racing resumption

BELFAST: Naas will host the first fixture when racing resumes behind closed doors in Ireland on June 8, with the Irish 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas also set for the opening week.

Horse Racing Ireland officials on Friday expressed their delight at clearance from the Irish government to restart the sport on that date, which at one stage looked like being June 29. As is planned in Britain, it will be a high-profile comeback, with Classic action at the Curragh on Friday, June 12 featuring the 2,000 Guineas while the 1,000 Guineas will be held 24 hours later.

The Irish Derby retains its traditional date at the Curragh on Saturday, June 27, as does the Irish Oaks on Saturday, July 18. Irish Champions Weekend will take place on September 12 and 13. Jumps racing will begin again at Limerick on June 22.

International participation will be restricted to Group One and Group Two races only for June, all of which must be in strict compliance with Government policy on the movement of people in and out of the country. It is envisaged that all black-type races will be open to international competition from the start of July.

For the first three weeks, HRI said racing will be restricted to nine racecourses “which are more centrally located to minimise travel distances and which also have higher stable capacities given the requirement for one stable per horse under the new protocols.”