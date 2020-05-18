Sky Germany attracts record audience for Bundesliga restart

BERLIN: The restart of the Bundesliga behind locked doors on Saturday attracted over six million viewers watching in Germany, a new record for broadcasters Sky, according to specialist website DWDL.de.

When the German league resumed on Saturday afternoon after a two-month break due to the coronavirus, Sky had 3.68 million viewers watching the matches on it’s subscription TV channels in Germany.

The domestic figure is more than double the usual audience for a typical round of Saturday matches.

In addition, 2.45 million viewers watched the ‘Konferenz’ - a simultaneous live broadcast of the five afternoon games, where coverage moved from stadium to stadium.

In the day’s main game, Erling Braut Haaland scored the first German league goal since mid-March to help Borussia Dortmund rout rivals Schalke 4-0 and stay in the title race with Bayern Munich, who play Union Berlin away on Sunday.

A spokesman for the German Football League (DFL) told AFP the matches were televised by more than 70 broadcasters worldwide, all on previously-agreed deals.

With Bundesliga matches played behind locked doors in near-empty stadiums, Sky Germany broadcast the ‘Konferenz’ on it’s free-to-view Sports News Channel.

The idea was to discourage fans in Germany from meeting up to watch matches in places with a Sky subscription.

When Saturday afternoon’s games kicked-off, Sky Germany had a market share of 27.4 per cent on their pay-to-view channels and 18.2 per cent on their free channel.

In the target group of 14-49 year olds, the total market share was “over 60 per cent”, according to DWDL.de on Sunday, a record for Sky Germany.

Having been granted permission to restart after the German government approved the league’s strict hygiene guidelines, the Bundesliga is the first top European league to resume. There are hopes the leagues in Italy, Spain and England can restart next month while the French league season has already been scrapped.

Meanwhile, a senior German politician has said he expects the Bundesliga to “tighten up” instructions on how to celebrate goals after some players hugged — breaching strict hygiene protocol — when the league resumed this weekend.

“Football has an extreme function to be a role model, so we should stick to our instructions and pay attention to it next week,” Markus Soeder, state minister for Bavaria, told broadcaster Sport1 on Sunday.

Players were told to avoid contact whenever possible, especially when celebrating goals — yet that was ignored on a few occasions.

Hertha Berlin’s Marko Grujic was kissed on the cheek by team-mate Dedryck Boyata on Saturday after their side took the lead in a 3-0 win against Hoffenheim.

“I didn’t like it,” Soeder said sternly, referring to Hertha’s protocol breach.

Also on Saturday, some Borussia Moenchengladbach players hugged after their team scored two early goals in the 3-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt. “The players must also obey the rules,” added Soeder.

The German Football League (DFL) has said it would not sanction any players for not sticking to the guidelines at the weekend — but that could change.

Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia defended his players for their celebrations, insisting it is part of the game.

“We’ve been tested so many times that we can allow it,” said Labbadia, who was taking charge of Hertha for the first time “If you can’t celebrate anymore, the whole thing breaks down.”