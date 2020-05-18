Health toll

While the Covid-19 virus has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives around the globe, iit is also causing other, virtually invisible deaths. According to the British Journal of Surgery, 28 million surgeries have been canceled around the world – except in the case of emergency surgery which is necessary to save a life – because of a shortage of medical staff and because doctors do not want to expose patients to the virus. In our country, patients complain that even those suffering cardiac problems are being turned away from hospitals, while the gynaecological ward at Peshawar’s largest hospital has been closed, endangering women and infants.

There are other ways in which Covid-19 affects the healthcare system. The huge drain it has placed on medical staff means they cannot perform as efficiently as they would in other circumstances. As a result of the virus, campaigns including drives to immunise children against polio have also been suspended in our country, putting more of them at risk in a situation where cases are already climbing after almost coming to a halt some two years ago. Last year, Pakistan recorded 147 cases of polio compared to 12 the previous year. The same is true of other inoculation drives, including those against measles or other ailments that can potentially claim lives. This has been identified as a problem by medical experts in a number of different countries. The presence of Covid-19 also means people are reluctant to visit hospitals. As a result, many people are refusing to be tested and are staggering into hospital only when the illness is so severe that it is impossible to save them. More lives are being lost as a consequence of this fear.

In other words, the healthcare system in many countries is close to collapse. In our own country, it was barely standing at all in the first place. It was this factor that affected poor people extremely badly even before the corona crisis hit us all. Currently, there is a desperate struggle to deal with the disease. Despite the optimistic view taken by adviser to the PM Dr Zafar Mirza, who says one lakh doctors would be trained on properly using PPEs, 500 on ICU care and that a Pakistani firm is among five in Asia to have obtained a licence to manufacture a drug used in the treatment of Covid patients, the reality is that the deaths are continuing every day. The cancellation of non-essential surgeries also means long periods of suffering for those afflicted. There are no immediate answers, and it seems the healthcare system will simply need to stagger on until the Covid-19 crisis begins to slow down, at least on a temporary basis.