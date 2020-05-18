The growth in Pakistan's GDP is likely to remain negative this year. Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh has disclosed his projection for current year to be negative 1.5 percent. He has blamed this decline on the coronavirus pandemic that has had an adverse impact on the economy. He has also expressed his optimism that the country’s economy would experience an upturn to show at least two percent growth rate in the GDP during the next fiscal year of 2020-21. It is to some extent true that Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on most economies of the world, but it must also be kept in mind that in Pakistan the first three quarters of this fiscal year from July 2019 to March 2020 were not affected by this pandemic. We need to see this macroeconomic picture in its correct perspective.



In 2018, before the PTI-led government assumed power, the GDP growth rate was nearly 6 percent, to be exact it was 5.85 percent. In 2017, it was 5.55 percent, and in 2016 it was nearly 5.3 percent. There was a sustained growth rate of over 5.5 percent and that came crashing own during the past 22 months even before Covid-19 hit the country. In July 2019, Pakistan signed the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for 39 months with the IMF, when Covid-19 was nowhere in sight. Stabilization measures undertaken by the government in the first 20 months of its rule – again, before Covid-19 struck – could not moderate the aggregate demand pressure in the economy. All leading indicators in the beginning of calendar year 2020 were suggesting a slowdown in growth. The output of large-scale manufacturing contracted by nearly 3.5 percent from July 2019 to January 2020. The large-scale manufacturing sector accounts for around 50 percent of industrial output and if it contracts the entire economy shivers. The same applies to rising inflation that was unprecedented in many decades, and so was the rise in interest rates that hit a whopping over 13 percent benchmark.

The current Covid-19 pandemic is compounding the economic woes of the government, which has had no plan for economic recovery for the past nearly two years apart from begging and borrowing. When a sustained growth rate in GDP of over 5.5 percent declines so fast without any apparent reason, it simply exposes inept economic management, or rather mismanagement. Even now, though the government has been able to bargain for a rescheduling of debts with the G-20, no long-term economic policy is visible anywhere. If this trend continues for the next three years that the current government is planning to remain in power, the outcome is likely to be highly unimpressive.