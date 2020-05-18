China warns of ‘necessary measures’ to defend Huawei

BEIJING: China on Sunday warned it would take “necessary measures” to protect Huawei and other firms after the United States announced new restrictions on the tech giant’s purchases of semiconductor technology.

Washington on Friday ramped up sanctions on the company at the center of US spying allegations, cutting Huawei off from global chipmakers.

“China will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms,” the Ministry of Commerce

said on Sunday. “China urges the US to immediately cease its wrong actions,” the ministry added, calling the restrictions a “serious threat to global supply chains.”

The threat of retaliation comes a day after Beijing condemned the US move as “unreasonable suppression of Huawei and Chinese enterprises.”