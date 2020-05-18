Luton Council hails community heroes

LUTON: Luton Council chief executive Robin Porter has paid tribute to the “awe-inspiring” work of voluntary and charity groups across the town during the Covid-19 emergency, according to a news release by Luton Borough Council.

Porter had visited some “incredible groups” working hard to support the community. But he has sent his heartfelt thanks to every single individual, group, charity or voluntary organisation pulling together to support the town. From Face book groups like the Covid-19 Community Action Support Group to organisations like Age Concern, Luton Foodbank, Discover Islam, Chaul End Eatery, Go Dharmic, Diverse FM, Inspire FM, Luton Urban Radio, Lantern Ladies, Al Hikmah and Challney High schools, Safer Luton Partnership and countless more, who have been helping with shopping, hot meals and support for both Luton’s key workers and its most vulnerable.

Porter also paid visits to the Multi-Agency Hospital Discharge Team, led by Marilyn George, who are helping to keep the L&D functioning, the midwives who have a temporary home at the Chaul End Community Centre and teamed up with the Visiting Superheroes, who have been visiting children having trouble with anxiety and depression and raising money for the NHS.

“The community effort in Luton has been, quite simply, astounding,” said Porter. “It

demonstrates the values of ‘Luton in Harmony’ in action, particularly as a lot of these groups cross cultures and religions and are working together for the good of the town.

“We learn about new schemes, acts of kindness and fundraising drives every single day and I would like to send my honest and heartfelt thanks to every single person who is helping to make a difference during this crisis.

“It would be impossible to visit every incredible group in person given the sheer scale of the effort here in Luton. But through the visits and calls I have made, I hope to have shone an even brighter light on some of these amazing teams.”

Cllr Jacqui Burnett took over the role of portfolio holder for communities earlier this month. She said: “Despite the pain and heartache this disease is causing, this is also a truly inspirational time to be taking on my new role. It has shown how absolutely integral community is to our sense of belonging.

“Luton has a wealth of community spirit. We have shown that again and again, and this emergency is no exception. If you are involved with, or know of, a project in your area please do get in touch as we would like to continue to highlight the amazing work taking place here via our #LutonTogether campaign.”