BAME communities: NET urges charities to apply for funding

LONDON: The National Emergencies Trust (NET) is encouraging more UK charities that support BAME communities to apply for funding from its Coronavirus Appeal, as emerging independent research shows BAME communities are at significantly heightened risk from Covid-19.

In the seven weeks since launching its Coronavirus Appeal, the Trust has received more than £60 million in pledges and, through its partnership with the UK Community Foundations network, already distributed more than £30 million of this to a diverse range of grassroots charities, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

The central aim of the National Emergencies Trust is to distribute funds as quickly as possible to help those in urgent need, which is why it wants to encourage applications from charities that are supporting hard hit BAME communities.

Jehangir Malik, Founder Trustee of the Muslim Charities Forum, Co-Optee of the National Emergencies Trust and Chair of its Equity Working Group, said: “Thanks to the generosity of corporate donors, major charitable trusts, and individuals, we have already been able to support 4,000 charities across the UK serving diverse communities and needs.

“Our focus is getting funds to those who need them the most as quickly as possible, which is why we want to encourage applications from charities supporting BAME communities.”

He urged relevant charities to contact their local Community Foundation who can help them to apply for National Emergencies Trust funding. “In many cases, approved grants are being made available within a week.”

Sandwell African Women Association (SAWA) near Birmingham is one of the charities supporting BAME communities that has received Trust funding from their Community Foundation in recent weeks.The National Emergencies Trust’s Coronavirus Appeal was launched on March 18, 2020, with the support of the Duke of Cambridge.