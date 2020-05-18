For relief-oriented budget: Duty cut on imported raw items on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Amid preparations for net relief-oriented budget for 2020-21, the government is considering bringing down Additional Customs Duty (ACD) and Regulatory Duty (RD) on hundreds of imported items of raw material and inter-mediatory goods for the upcoming financial year.



This reduction in import duty will help boost up economic activities and the dwindling exports. The government is making last-ditch efforts to convince the IMF to envisage the FBR’s annual tax collection target in the range of Rs4,800 billion against earlier indicated target of Rs5,103 billion.

It is the wish list and it is yet to be seen where both sides are going to reconcile on the FBR’s tax collection target front for the next budget. The reduction in target will help the government to increase relief/incentives for different sectors in the coming budget.

There is another proposal under consideration to exclude around 200 items from the fifth schedule of Customs Act where there is no attached condition and make it part of normal tariff slabs.

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) proposed tariff rationalization plan up to fiscal year 2023-24 and its first phase is expected to be implemented in the coming budget with the approval of Policy Board under chairmanship of Adviser to the PM on Commerce with representation from Ministry of Finance and FBR in its fold.

The government has so far decided to keep existing duty structure for import of used/old case unchanged for the next budget. Although, there is no justification to keep duty structure on the higher side for import of old/used cars, the powerful car manufacturers are going to win again under the PTI-led regime.

Contrary to the principles of ensuring competition and a level playing field, the car manufacturers always used influence to protect monopoly of few players in the market and always succeeded in placing highest prices of vehicles in the domestic market compared to other comparable regional economies.

The government has decided to keep 17 percent GST on five export-oriented sectors in the next budget; however, efforts will be made to accelerate provision of payment of refunds to the textile and other sectors.

On the income tax side, there is possibility to keep taxable ceiling limit of Rs600,000 remained unchanged for the coming budget. The FBR is considering increase limit of providing CNICs condition from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 in the upcoming budget.

On tariff rationalization issues, the official documents showed that Pakistan’s effectively applied tariffs are three times those of East Asia, twice the world average, and third highest amongst 68 countries with exports above $20 billion per annum.

The World Bank has conducted a study showing that the tariff rationalization would have negative impact on Pakistan’s revenue side on immediate/short term basis but it would result into increased tax revenues with enhanced economic activities and helped the country for achieving industrialization and increasing exports share in the world trade.

Under the proposed plan, there will be certain items that would be brought down into lower slabs of 3 percent and zero percent. In the last budget, the FBR placed around 1600 items into zero slab so more items will be placed into zero and 3 percent slabs.

The major exercise has been underway to reduce Additional Customs Duty (ADC) ranging from 2 to 7 percent on different items into lower side. The Regulatory Duty (RD) that ranges up to 40 percent will also be reduced in the coming budget.

Within the Fifth Schedule of the Customs Act, 1990, the government is all set to consider bringing those items to the standard customs tariff regime where there is no attached condition. However, the Fifth Schedule of Customs Act will remain intact.

When contacted, top officials of the Ministry of Commerce said three things should happen under the tariff rationalisation plan: 1) Anomalies rectified to ensure cascading tariffs; 2) 26 sectors identified under STPF need to be encouraged thru tariff adjustments; and 3) general complaints against unfair tariffs need to be looked at for making out industries competitive.

All the above have to be done thru the National Tariff Board, as constituted under the NTP. The ministry ensured that in the policy document approved by the cabinet no individual could rig the system for or against anybody.

When contacted, Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood confirmed that the government would be moving towards next phase of tariff rationalization in upcoming budget for 2020-21 as they had brought down around 1,640 items into zero slab so more items would be included into zero regime in order to boost up industrialization.

He said the raw materials where the tariff slab stood at 3 percent and 11 percent, all such items would be brought at zero in coming budget for 2020-21. He said the Additional Customs Duty on raw material items would be abolished and it would be brought at zero in next budget.

He said there was revenue hit attached to this tariff rationalization exercise and he convinced the FBR and other stakeholders to move towards this desired objectives. He said tariff rationalization would be done in a phased manner. This exercise, he said, had kick-started on eve of last budget and it would be continued in next budget as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s GDP growth is all set to slide into negative zone during the outgoing current fiscal year 2019-20 and is expected to hover around negative 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent in post COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the economic output of the country. It’s going to happen first time in last 68 years when the country’s real GDP growth will enter into negative zone as earlier it had happened in fiscal year 1951-52 when the growth of the country plunged into negative 1.8 percent. Since then the country had never experienced negative growth.

“The high-powered committee has started to accomplish its assigned task as they scrutinised the methodology and provisional GDP growth figures calculated by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on the basis of available data. The GDP growth now will be falling into slight negative zone that will be released this week,” top official sources confirmed to The News on Sunday.

The high-powered committee is expected to meet again today (Monday) to finalise the GDP growth and the government is expected to release the provisional GDP growth figure by tomorrow (Tuesday).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at negative 1.5 to 1.7 percent for the outgoing fiscal year. However, the official estimates are going to suggest that the contraction in economy had occurred, but not up to the projected level of international financial institutions (IFIs).

The provisional GDP growth rate will be sliding into negative but it might come back into positive when the GDP growth will be finalised in coming Sept/Oct 2020 period when the full data will be available.

The PBS has been facing a dilemma first time to assess the effects of COVID-19 like pandemic because earlier they used to get data of different sectors of first eight to nine months period and then average out estimated figures of last quarter to come up with provisional figures of GDP growth for whole financial year. This time, the PBS preferred to ask the concerned ministries/division and departments to share their expected losses for the last quarter (April-June) period of the current fiscal year so these respective departments forwarded ballooned losses to the PBS. Now the PBS will have to take decision how to average out estimated losses for last quarter of the current fiscal year.

The sources said the manufacturing sector, especially large scale manufacturing, and services sector faced the worst hit in the post COVID-19 scenario.

The agriculture sector had to face loss on account of wheat production as the production missed out the desired target of 27 million with margin of 2 million tons so it impacted the growth trajectory negatively.

Former economic adviser and renowned economist Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan said the PBS should differentiate that unavailability of data did not mean that there was no economic activities happening on the ground.

The LSM growth, he said, remained negative because the PBS could not get data but how they could justify that the economic activities continued in first 20 days of March and then the lockdown closed down everything.

He said that the government should come up with provisional figures on the basis of nine-month data and then revise it when the data is available for whole financial year.

The sources said the methodology for calculating the GDP growth figure is same and data sources are also same but this time whatever is estimated is claimed to be adjusted for COVID-19 situation.

The National Accounts Committee (NAC) held its meeting on last Friday for calculating GDP growth figure but constituted high-powered committee to scrutinise the methodology to incorporate affects of COVID-19 pandemic before releasing the official figures.