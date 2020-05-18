India gearing up for false flag operation: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that India is busy in getting prepared for false flag operation to divert world attention from the Kashmir situation.He spoke about his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's "RSS-inspired doctrine" in occupied Kashmir — a Muslim-majority region in the Himalayas that has been under a brutal curfew and communications blackout since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi scrapped its special status.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran said Modi had clearly set up the moves of his fascist government would implement in occupied Kashmir. "First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory," he wrote.

The premier said the Indian prime minister's second step to continue aggression in occupied Kashmir was through "a three-pronged approach".

"One, trying to crush them with brute force [including] using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumanelockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; and three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris [especially] youth and isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links."

He said the last step of the three-pronged approach was to corrupt the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and blatantly lie to the world to show it as terrorism from Pakistan.