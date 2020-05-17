close
Sun May 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2020

Blind murder case resolved

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have resolved a blind murder case by arresting the accused.

Speaking to media, DSP Azmat Bangash said that mobile dealer, Misbah, was found dead inside the mosque in Khoidadkhel Mohallah on May 12. He said the police launched investigation and finally arrested the accused, Bilal, who confessed committing the murder over monetary dispute. The accused was produced before the media.

