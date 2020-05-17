Eight ATH doctors promoted

ABBOTTABAD: Eight senior medical officers of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) have been promoted to BPS-19 after approval of the Board of Governor (BoG), Ayub Medical College & Teaching Hospital, here on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by Medical Director ATH Dr Ahsan Aurangezeb, the BoG in its meeting has given formal approval of the promotion case of eight senior medical officers who have been recommended by the departmental promotion board. The eight doctors who have been promoted into the next scale include Dr Daud Iqbal, Dr Samia Naz, Dr Yasmeen Akhtar, Dr Hassan Saqib Lodhi, Dr Nadeem Gohar, Dr Imran Farooq, Dr Aisha Khan and Dr Sardar Ayub.