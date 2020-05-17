close
Sun May 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2020

Hazara University awards construction contract to Nespak

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2020

MANSEHRA: Hazara University has awarded construction contract of modern laboratories and other infrastructure to Nespak after the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad approved Rs1.72 billion fund for the purpose on Saturday.

“Hazara University ranks among top universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and country and with construction of equipped science laboratories, its research and academic performance would be enhanced further,” Dr Jamil Ahmad, the vice chancellor, told the contract signing ceremony here on Saturday.

Earlier, the voice chancellor and Nespak general manger Aziz Aslam singed a contact, according to which the latter would execute mega construction project and supply high-tech equipment and buses to the university.

The voice-chancellor said that Nespak would construct 92 residential houses for professors and lecturers, six hostels for students and scholars’ hotels and many science laboratories for different academic departments.

Latest News

More From Pakistan