20pc cut in transport fares in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given permission to ply inter-city and inter-district transport for providing relief to common man, besides announcing a 20 per cent decrease in transport fare. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has not only reduced petroleum prices substantially but also taken measure to transfer its benefits to the common man. He said 20 per cent decrease in transport fares would provide huge relief to the common man.

He said the Punjab government had also decided to allow online taxi and transport service to operate with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), evolved by the authorities in this regard. He said wearing of masks would be mandatory for passengers, drivers and conductors.

Keeping hand-sanitizer in buses would be a must and social distancing would be maintained among passengers. He said that rich people were travelling by their vehicles whereas transport service had been closed for the poor which was multiplying their difficulties. He said the government, by realising the difficulties of the common man, had decided to open intercity and inter-district transport service and recommendations of the steering committee had been approved in this regard.

He said that buses would be disinfected after reaching their destination.

Earlier, a video-link meeting of the cabinet committee, set up to deal with coronavirus, was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office on Saturday, which took a number of important decisions.

The CM later said the provincial government had also decided to open mega shopping malls under the SOPs. Power-looms have also been given permission to work; however, the Industries Department would have to take measures to ensure implementation of already devised SOPs in that regard.

The Punjab government has also decided to allow starting communal service in churches on Sunday under the SOPs. He said that corona threat was not over yet and we need to be more careful. He said that the government had to safeguard its citizen from corona and from hunger as well.

He appealed to citizens to show responsibility. He said the number of corona affected patients in Punjab had reached 14,201 in Punjab and 158,000 corona tests had been conducted so far. Also, 5,953 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. He said home quarantine had been allowed in Punjab.

Buzdar ordered the authorities concerned to evolve separate strategy for Jumatul Wida, Youm-e-Quds and Eidul Fitr, and a final plan in this regard should be presented in the meeting next week.

The meeting also reviewed the latest corona epidemic situation, measures taken by the government for elimination of the virus, facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals and implementation of the SOPs in bazaars and markets after easing of the lockdown.

Provincial ministers -- Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, chief secretary, IGP, and others also attended the meeting. Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, military officials, secretary local government, CEO Urban Unit, DG PDMA, and various officers participated through video-link.

News desk adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that as part of lifting of the lockdown in phases, the provincial government would reopen shopping malls and allow the automotive industry to resume operations from Monday.

Chohan said that the overall situation across the province was satisfactory after the government allowed people to go on about their daily businesses while ensuring implementation of the SOPs.