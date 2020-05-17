Prices of kitchen items witness sharp hike in Ramazan

Rawalpindi : Prices of all kitchen items particularly vegetables, ghee, sugar, pulses, cooking oil, tea, milk, yogurt, mutton, beef and several other items have witnessed a sharp rise during the holy month of Ramazan as price magistrates of the city district government, Rawalpindi, have literally forgotten their role of visiting markets to check rates thus giving a free hand to profiteers to loot public with both hands.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has issued a notification number 368/DO(IPWM) and fixed the rate of 1-kiloram basin (gram flour) at Rs145, a ‘roti’ at Rs7, a ‘naan’ at Rs10, rice at Rs155 per kilogram, ‘daal channa’ (Bareek) at Rs125, daal channa’ (Moti) at Rs140, ‘daal masoor’ (Bareek) at Rs170, ‘daal masoor’ (Moti) at Rs140, ‘daal mash’ at Rs215, ‘daal moong’ at Rs290, white chickpeas at Rs125, mutton at Rs900, beef at Rs450, sugar at Rs81, one litre milk at Rs90, yogurt at Rs105, a samosa at Rs15 and 1-kilogram ‘pakoray’ at Rs280. The local administration has issued this notification according to ‘The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1997”.

However, the poor residents of city have rejected the price list issued by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi asking him to check the ground realities as there was no market or bazaar in the city where the prices of daily use commodities were implemented as per official rate.

They said it was merely a paper work of local administration while ground reality is totally different from this notification. The poor consumers have asked DC, Rawalpindi to point out the areas where all these items were selling on this rate so that consumers should go there for grocery shopping.

The ground reality is that a Roti is selling at Rs8, a Naan at Rs12, 1-kilogram Basin at Rs180, 1-kilogram rice at Rs200, gram daal at Rs160, daal masoor at Rs100, daal mash at Rs240, daal mong at Rs315, white gram at Rs150, mutton at Rs1150 to Rs1300, beef at Rs600, sugar at Rs85, one liter milk is selling at Rs100-110, yogurt at Rs120, a samosa at Rs20-25 and 1-kilogram pakory at Rs350.

The meat-sellers, fruit sellers and vegetable sellers have also increased the prices at their own but government machinery from top to bottom is looking at the whole drama with closed eyes.

The Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has strictly directed price control magistrates to implement this notification at any cost. He said that there will be zero tolerance for profiteers and hoarders.