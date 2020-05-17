Impersonator arrested

Rawalpindi : RA Bazaar Police Station arrested an Afghan national who was impersonating as Sub-Inspector (SI) along with his aide here on Saturday.

RA Bazar intercepted a person carrying a wireless set and on suspicion, he introduced himself as Sub-Inspector; however during interrogation with the suspects, both the persons were identified as Afghan nationals and police also recovered ‘charas’ and heroin from their possession during search.

One of the detainees has been identified as Sartaj who was a suspended policeman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During search, RA Bazar police also recovered 80 gram of charas, 50 gram Ice and wireless set and KP police card from the accused.

Police also recovered 110gram heroin from his aide Noor Wali. Police have registered cases against both the culprits under sections of forgery, foreigner act and drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, SHO Cantonment in a crackdown against kite sellers arrested a culprit, Zikriya Zahoor and recovered 15 China kites from his possession worth Rs25,000.