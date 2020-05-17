Corona-inspired poetry on social media

In the midst of coronavirus pandemic poets are sheltering indoors but they are still showing creativity on social media. During this catastrophe, we need richness of heart to share the slices of generosity and happiness with all, especially when everything is falling apart.

In this time of escalating turmoil and uncertainty, poetry is serving as a lifesaving drug whose intake in isolation is proving its healing powers. This verse by Iftikar Najfi reminds us of the need for self-reflection:

Hum Konahgarroun ko apnay fazl se bakhsh Aay Khudaya

Hum khatakaroun pe ab Rehm kar Aay Rabbul Baraaya

After listing a number of common painful experiences, Raheela Ali reassures us that there is a cure for it:

Dil umadd aata hai jis simt nazar jaati ha

Barrhta jaata hai Corona yeh khabar aati hai

Ab hai yeh waqt keh Allah ko raazi kar lo

Khatm ho jayain gi weeraanian phirr charoun taraf

What a better way to remind the value of repentance and Dua by Zahra Noor:

Yeh waqt hai apnay aap ko sudharnay ka

Yehee tareeka hai zindgi koab swaarnay ka

Although holding out bravely against loneliness and stress some poets are producing anguished verses on isolation, solitude, quarantine and mental health. Poets have converged in online meet-ups and livestreams to read out the most resonant compositions. The following short, succinct verses show the way how some romantic poets ruminate on the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The suggestion of social distancing is being taken up by them as a painful experience:

Sajjad Shah:

Ab koi sajti naheen hai bazmay naaz

Fasloun ne kar deeya jeena haram

Nusrat Hasan:

Barrh gaya faasla aaya hai Corona jab se

Haayay qismat usay seenay se lagaa na paayay

Ansa Mir:

Karo na chaara wabayay Corona ka Kutch tu

Kutch aue gehra na hovat teri judaayee ks ghum

Mateen Naqvi:

Hai yaqeen hum ko keh tum aaoo gay hum se milnay

Gar rahay zinda Corona ki waba Janay tuk

Mahmood Ali:

Aaa keh tujh ko duur hee se dekh lain

Ab galay tu tujh se mil saktay naheen

Rashid Hussain:

Seenay se lagna ho gaya mumnoo haayay haayay

Ab reh gayee hai bas faqat deedar party

Just see how crisis begets poetry. When the novel coronavirus outbreak peaked Lady Doctor Sameera Syed weary and sleep-deprived for most of the days, with no time to choose between life and death describes her experience in this nazm:

Muj ko phooloun kay haar mut pehnao

Meri kidmat ka ehtaraf karo na karo

Yeh tu mera farz hai

Bas dua karo meray leeyay

Kek main karona se mehfooz ghar jaa sakoon

Khawh sirf meri haddeyyan bachain

Mujay bachoun kay paas aur waaldain kay paas jaana hai