Islamabad: Ismail Hasan Niazi, a former Federal Secretary Narcotics Control Division, died of cancer in the wee early hours of Saturday. He was 72 and was buried in Islamabad, says a press release.

He was the son of Major Qudus Niazi from Peshawar and father of Shahram and Leena Niazi. Ismail was known for his pleasant temperament and subtle wit from his days as Head Prefect Edward’s College and later in service.