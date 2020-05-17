People are talking about

-- the proposal to turn schools into isolation centres and how this news has parents worried because of the ramifications of this plan and how it may eventually affect their children once they go back to school. People say apart from the fact that the schools may be contaminated despite thorough disinfection, the appalling state such facilities are left in after hundreds of men, women and children have been living there will be another issue for those who are in charge.

-- how there appears to be no will to enforce the writ of the government as far as the three day lockdown orders go, because every Tom, Dick and Harry, along with their families, were out shopping and the bazaars were crowded, with all SOP precautions thrown to the wind. People say if the government cannot enforce its orders then it is better not to give them rather than make a laughing stock of itself in front of the whole world.

-- the spot, cleared in middle of a thickly wooded area near ‘Jilania Chowk’ in sector G-8/1 which is being used as a storage and sale depot by some construction material trader for quite a few years now and how, despite the anti-encroachment drive, officials of the Enforcement or the Environment or the Security Directorates of CDA have failed to spot this illegal storage spot of building construction material where illegal activity goes on during night time hours.

-- the decision of the federal government to pass all students, without taking board examinations due to COVID-19 crisis. People say it is illogical to apply a formula across the board on all students without taking into consideration their individual intellectual abilities. It will be unfair to the students who have worked hard in hope of getting better grades this year and though a formal examination is not possible given the prevalent situation, a better option could have been figured out.

-- the fact that many persons refuse to go to hospital when infected by the COVID-19 virus because it is considered a stigma and they fear that the family will be socially boycotted, while family members are afraid they may not be allowed to bury their loved ones in regular graveyards if they die. People say an awareness campaign may help but it is difficult to convince those with a mindset born from following horror stories doing the rounds on social media.

-- the delayed report on the sugar and flour crisis and how it is giving rise to many questions on the transparency of the process and whether it will eventually be swept under the carpet because many influential political personalities are involved. People say news about any kind of hanky-panky taking place in any department is immediately broadcast on electronic media and it makes the public curious, while political antagonists have a field day playing the blame game, so investigations should be accelerated.

-- the news item that trolls of social media were targeting actors of the Turkish serial being aired on national TV these days for wearing ‘un-Islamic’ clothes in their private life. People say it is sad that some narrow minded persons are so prejudiced and take to social media to express their views because actors are only playing a part that has been assigned to them and because they represent a character in real life, they should not be targeted in real life. -- I.H.