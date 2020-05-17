Uncovered gutters annoy Tajabad residents

Apart from potholes there are wide open gutters at the entrance of Tajabad Colony road. These uncovered gutters are creating misery for the pedestrians and bike and car drivers. Fatal accidents are increasing day by day. The situation has become serious and sometimes open gutters cause extensive damage to vehicles.

Anwer Ali says: “Who is responsible for this worst condition? No one is taking responsibility to solve this problem. After all, whose job it is to make sure city streets are safe to walk and drive. Is it not the right of every citizen to have better roads to walk and drive on?”

“I think, the civic agencies’ job is only to leave the uncovered gutters as it is and stink the whole town. When will these arrogant good for nothing guys be replaced with better men? Now it is time for the civic department staff members to act honestly or we need stickers of them on each car for sealing the uncovered gutters found everywhere in the city,” says Shanawar Abbas.

“Unmanned and open gutters are a common sight in the Rawalpindi city. Laying down of sewage pipes and maintenance work on city gutters is rarely seen. Of course, gutter covers are always stolen and sold by thieves. We should make them of reinforced concrete to reduce the incentive to steal them,” says Arbaz Jafri.

Adeel Haider says: “I want to point out the inconvenience owing to open gutters being faced by the residents of Tajabad and the residents of surrounding localities who use this road. Many of the gutters are not covered; and the other have poor quality covers which break down within a few days. We have written many letters requesting the concerned authorities to cover these open gutters but to no avail.”

Amir Rizvi says: “Owing to these open gutters, everyday there is a mishap of some sort. During the rains, the situation becomes the worst. Many people have been badly injured by falling in them. I feel the authorities are waiting for some tragic incident to happen before they will take any action!”

“I on behalf of the residents of Railway Colony wish to bring this matter to the notice of concerned authorities; we want to be relieved of the inconvenience we have been facing for quite a long time now. Our children, elderly, and other people are getting hurt every day, not to mention the harassment we are constantly facing,” says Farhan Naqvi.

Farhaj Raza says: “If no immediate action is taken, we will be forced to call media and have a documentary made and shown on TV. May be this will instigate the concerned authority to action.”