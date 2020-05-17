Iran’s OPEC governor dies after brain haemorrhage

TEHRAN: Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour-Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the oil ministry said on Saturday.

"Kazempour-Ardebili, who had gone into a coma over a brain haemorrhage two weeks ago in a hospital in Tehran, has passed away," a ministry statement said, without giving further details.

He died on Saturday morning aged 68, according to state news agency IRNA.

The veteran politician was appointed governor to the OPEC oil cartel in 1985.

He had also served as Iran´s ambassador to Japan from 1990 to 1995. Ardebili was a survivor of the 1981 bombing of the Islamic Republic Party headquarters in Tehran which killed 73 top Iranian officials.