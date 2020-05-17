China lauds Pakistan’s objective position on virus

BEIJING: China highly appreciates that Pakistan upholds an objective and impartial position on COVID-19, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian here at a regular press briefing.

He was asked to comment on the Senate of Pakistan’ s unanimous resolution “Thanking China for supporting Pakistan on coronavirus crisis”, reports Gwadar Pro.

In the resolution, the Senate of Pakistan rejected the baseless propaganda against China from certain quarters, which stems from geopolitical rivalry and is more an attempt to divert attention from their own internal failings as it has no factual basis.

The resolution has expressed deep appreciation to China for its strong support and timely assistance to Pakistan during the current coronavirus crisis.

Zhao said China appreciates the Senate of Pakistan for passing this resolution. China and Pakistan have been supporting each other and working closely to fight against the pandemic.

China will never forget it is Pakistan that mobilized the whole nation to provide assistance to us when China was at a critical moment in fighting against the coronavirus.

Chinese government also has provided many batches of aids to Pakistan according to its needs, actively mobilized all sectors of society to make donations to Pakistanis and sent medical expert teams to help combat the pandemic.

This proves that China and Pakistan are true friends and good brothers sharing weal and woe, he added.

The spokesperson said that the coronavirus is a threat to humanity, irrespective of country, race or religions. Smearing and stigmatizing other country is to deliberately sabotage and disturb international cooperation in fighting against COVID-19.

The facts are crystal clear, and justice always prevails.

Upholding the vision of a community of shared future for mankind, China would like to strengthen cooperation with the international community including Pakistan and strive to win the final victory in the global fight against COVID-19, the spokesperson added. —