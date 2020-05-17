Default looms: Sh Rashid asks PM to allow resumption of rail operation

Ag APP

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow resumption of rail operations ahead of Eid, saying that delays may result in a worsening of the economic crisis.

While addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore, the federal minister noted that railway services are being restored all around the world, reported Geo News. If no decision is taken by the incumbent govt in the coming week, the Railways authorities will not be able to control the rush at railway stations across the country ahead of Eid, he warned.

“People have made advance bookings worth Rs240 million because of Eidul Fitr and are constantly asking us to resume train services,” the minister said, adding that after the coming week, Railways will have to return payments even though it is already in severe crisis and a default would be unbearable for the institution.

The federal minister went on to add that people who have made advanced bookings would be given priority as soon train services are resumed in the country.

Referring to precautionary measures against the contagious coronavirus, Rashid said that the trains are already disinfected and briefing to the staff members regarding the issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has also been given. “We do realise that resumption of train services will multiply our responsibilities in terms of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers. However, we are ready to take up our duties,” he said.

Talking to media, the federal lawmaker once again claimed that after Eidul Fitr, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would sweep up people from both sides (the government and opposition) and that he is not in favour of bringing any amendments in NAB laws at the moment. “The PML-N and PPP know that NAB will reveal their corruption after July 31 and they are scared now,” he added.

He assured that the Railways was ready to operate 15 Up and 15 Down trains from Karachi to Lahore, Multan, rest of Punjab and other provinces to facilitate the passengers. He said that Jaffar Express train from Peshawar to Quetta would be operated with new Chinese coaches and its all four racks had been changed which would be “good news” for citizens of Balochistan.

He further assured that during train operation, only passengers would be allowed to enter the premises of railway stations, adding that and all railway officers had been informed in this regard.

The minister said that 70,000 policemen were deployed at the railway stations to ensure implementation of SOPs. “I salute the railway workers who upgraded more than 10,000 passenger coaches during lockdown”, the minister said.

However, he expressed his disappointment that provinces allowed road transport including buses and vans as well as air traffic but trains, which was the most secure means of transport “were not being allowed to operate in which SOPs could be more effectively implemented”.

He feared that if train operation was not allowed now then in post Eid scenario the PR would not be able to operate trains due to major financial constraints as the number of passengers normally goes down after Eid. He expressed his apprehension said that if trains operation was not allowed then the federal government would have to bear the brunt and meet expenses of the railways, including Rs3.2 billion of pension, and Rs2 billion monthly salaries of the employees. He said railways had nothing in its account as revenue currently.

To another question, he said that Shahbaz Sharif was unable to enjoy his freedom, saying in a light vein that virus “lockdown” might be a preparation of “lockup” for him.