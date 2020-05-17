Indian General’s threats IOK people's struggle not terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday rejected Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane’s recent statement leveling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats, terming it "part of desperate attempts" to divert the world attention from human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir.

“These are part of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world attention from Indian state terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Foreign Office Spokesperson said Ayesha Farooqui in a statement.

She said the indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India was the direct consequence of India’s unabated oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris. India’s mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism would not succeed, she reiterated.

India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations, and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia.