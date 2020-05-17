Hailstorm destroys crops, fruit orchards in Bajaur

KHAR: Heavy rains coupled with hailstorm destroyed standing wheat crops, vegetable and fruit orchards in various areas in Bajaur district on Saturday.

Locals said that torrential rain and hailstorm started at midday that lashed different areas of Mamond, Salarzai and other tehsils of the district. They said the hailstorm and heavy rains destroyed crops, vegetables and fruits on a vast swath of land in the district, causing huge losses to the farmers. Farmers in Barkhalozo and other areas including Muhammad Khan, Wasif Jan and others said that they had suffered heavy losses as their standing crops were completely destroyed by the rain and hailstorm.

The growers demanded the government to provide them with a financial package as recent hailstorm had severely damaged their wheat, vegetable and fruit orchards. They asked the government to immediately conduct a survey of the affected areas and provide relief to farmers as soon as possible. At present, the wheat crop is ready in the district along with various varieties of vegetables that were too affected due to hailstorm.