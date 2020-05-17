SHO suspended, 2 cops held for illegal detention

JHANG: The Shorkot City police station SHO was suspended while an ASI and a lockup in-charge (Moharrar) were arrested on the charges of illegally detaining a man on Saturday.

The policemen illegally arrested Wasim Yasin and detained him in the lockup. Later, the detainee was shifted to the Shorkot City THQ Hospital for emergency medical treatment. In the meantime, the matter was brought into the notice of DPO Dr Ghias Gill, who directed the DSP Shorkot to investigate the matter.

To it, DSP Ahmad Sajjad Cheema rushed to the police station and found that Wasim was illegally detained in the police station and there was no criminal record with the police. On the report of the DSP, the DPO suspended SHO Muhammad Afzal while an

FIR under Sections 332 of PPC and 155/C was registered against ASI Ghulam Raza and Moharrar Noor Akbar.