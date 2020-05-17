PPP leader pours scorn on PM for skipping NA session

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial head Humayun Khan on Saturday bitterly criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for skipping the session of the National Assembly that was convened to debate and review the coronavirus situation in the country.

Talking to reporters here, he said the prime minister was also holding portfolio of the Health ministry, but he did not bother to show up at the National Assembly’s session that belied his claims about fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PPP leader said that instead of taking practical steps the prime minister and his cabinet members were bent upon dividing the nation and creating differences among the provinces. He said the prime minister did not participate in any session of the National Assembly to take the elected representatives of the people into confidence on Covid-19. Humayun Khan said during the three-day session of the National Assembly the ministers made personal attacks on opposition members instead of debating the coronavirus situation. He said Imran Khan had let down the nation as he could not deliver on his pledges and made frequent U-turns. He added that instead of indulging in political point-scorning, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demonstrated maturity as he wanted the nation to defeat the Covid-19 through collective efforts and unity. The PPP leader said it was unfortunate that the federal ministers heaped criticism on the Sindh government instead of appreciating the good work it did to help contain the spread of the Covid-19.Turning to the unchecked inflation, he said the profiteers were out to fleece the people even in Ramazan, but the authorities were least bothered to take action against them. Criticising the government for its ‘wrong policies’, he said the people were unable to feed their children due to the price-hike and lack of livelihood opportunities. He said the rulers were incompetent and they did not have the ability to run the country.