49 more hospitals in KP get safety equipment

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided another consignment of safety equipment to 49 hospitals in the province in order to equip the

doctors and paramedics battling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, 22680 KN-95, 1323 N-95 masks, 1470 D-95 masks along with 52500 surgical face masks were provided along with 20400 pair of gloves, 30519 protective suits, 1975 personal protective kits (PPEs), 2100 gowns, 2940 safety goggles, 7918 shoe covers, 1995 caps, 4200 face shield, 8400 latex gloves, 103 litre sanitiser, 1900 small bottles of sanitiser and others safety equipment were provided to these hospitals.

Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said, “We have dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines.” He added that the provincial government was providing all possible support to the masses and departments concerned in this hour of need.

The PDMA is providing safety equipment to all departments, including, Health Department, hospitals, and district administrations for quarantine centres to support them to counter coronavirus in the province, the official

said. He added that about 65 different types of items were distributed by PDMA among the relevant departments.

He said, PDMA’s provincial emergency operation centre is active round the clock and can be contacted on toll free number 0800-01700.