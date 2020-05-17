Punjab CM asked to grant funds for salaries of TDCP’s workers

RAWALPINDI: Workers of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) have asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to grant financial aid to TDCP so that the salaries of the employees of could be paid before Eid.

In a press release issued by TDCP Workers and Staff Union Punjab it was stated that due to coronavirus lockdown all the resorts and tourism sites are presenting deserted look as no tourist is visiting these sites.

It states that all the earing projects and resorts are closed due to pandemic. Due to this TDCP is facing financial crunch and is causing delay in paying salaries of the employees.

Therefore, employees of TDCP have appealed to Punjab chief minister, who is also the chairman of the corporation, to grant financial aid so that salaries could be paid to the employees to feed their families.

It also reminds Punjab CM that tourism is a major aspect of the manifesto of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that tourism industry could create opportunities for progress of the country.