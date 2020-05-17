14,878 corona tests conducted in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conducted 14,878 tests in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of tests made to diagnose COVID-19 patients since the first positive case was reported in the country. Heading the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting on Saturday, Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed satisfaction over the testing capacity, as the country has witnessed 30 times increase with a rise from two laboratories in mid-March to 70 laboratories to date. The provincial chief secretaries including those of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, gave input on implementation of health protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) post May 9, decisions and Eid prayer congregation along with the implementation of SOPs devised for industries and markets.

Asad Umar said the implementation of SOPs and social distancing was only possible through public education and awareness.

The forum was of view that market associations/trader organisations must ensure compliance of SOPs issued by the health ministry.

In case of non-compliance, the particular market as a whole be closed down for failing to ensure collective responsibility.

Asad Umar said the testing capacity of the country had favourably increased and over 14,000 tests had been carried, which is encouraging and should be increased further.

He noted that Pakistan had been quick in enhancing its capacity and capability in every policy including health management system, emergency health care equipment, raising structure like NCC/NCOC, channelising resources and tapping efficient human resource and most importantly formulating SOPs and their implementation.

"Where there is a will there is a way.

The people of Pakistan cannot be left at the mercy of pandemic. We have and will move every single resource available to mitigate the challenges of common people.

We will take all steps necessary for public safety and well-being of the people and there is no option other than all out effort possible a government can do. There is no shortage of equipment in the country rather it is necessary to focus on managing trained human resource for handling the pandemic.

"The epidemiologist and other health experts briefed the forum on future virus behaviour for May and June and risk and crisis management plans and matching response of healthcare system’s capacity, number of ICU beds, ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal informed the forum that around 336 warning notices had been issued to different markets and industries over violation of SOPs whereas on repeated violation the markets and industries would be sealed as per the decided mechanism.

Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah suggested that the district administration should engage with the trader associations and local stakeholders for implementation of SOPs.

The forum mentioned that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief was going to recommence on Monday (tomorrow) and asked the program management to ensure that the SOPs devised for public safety were fully observed.

It may be mentioned that around Rs104 billion was distributed among eight million beneficiaries through the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief, whereas Rs50 billion assistance package was prepared to aid 3.5 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Moreover, Rs50 billion worth of agricultural relief package for farmers was also launched and consequently Rs50 billion allocated for the health sector.