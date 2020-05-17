NAB has set goal of recovering looted money: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB has set a goal of eradicating corruption and recovering the looted amount from corrupt elements without caring about browbeating, duress and propaganda of vested interests. “The main aim of setting such goal is to purge the beloved country Pakistan and make it corruption free as per law,” he said in a statement on Saturday. Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB officers are performing their national duties and will continue to do so in future also. He said that NAB is strictly adhering to its zero tolerance policy against corruption. He said all available resources will be utilised to take the cases of corruption in order to recover looted money from corrupt people allegedly involved in corruption in housing society/cooperative housing societies like Mudarba/Musharka for logical conclusion cases and to take them to justice. The NAB chairman said the corrupt elements who have looted government and people by misusing their authority, making assets beyond their known sources of income or indulged in money laundering would not be spared as per law. “These efforts would continue persistently so that the looted money could be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer,” he said.

He said NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but it has only affiliation with the state of Pakistan. Due to such reasons, he said the performance of NAB has been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions.

He said according to Gillani and Gallup survey 59 percent Pakistanis have expressed their confidence over the excellent performance of NAB.

The NAB chairman directed all officers to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per law.